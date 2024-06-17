Country pub planning changes to help address pressing tourist need

Shropshire Council is being asked to consider a planning application for part of the Cross Keys Inn, in Kinnerley.

The proposal is for the conversion of some of the existing roof space in the building to provide two self-contained tourist accommodation units.

An application to the council says the plans would meet a pressing local need for tourist accommodation.

It states: “The local area and regular customers have been consulted and the general consensus is that there is an overwhelming need for the provision of accommodation for tourists.