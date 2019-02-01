Battle site school parking plan in Oswestry

Oswestry School also wants to demolish part of a listed stone wall under the plans.

It comes a year after the school withdrew plans for a new car park facility over concerns were raised that it was on the playing fields, which are said to be the site of a famous battle which gave Oswestry its name.

But fresh plans have been lodged this week for 42 new bays on the same site, with the school saying it still has trouble accommodating the number of vehicles is attracts each day despite promoting a cycle to school and work scheme. And the planning application casts doubt on whether the battle took place at the site at all.

The plans, submitted to Shropshire Council by Design and Planning Associates Ltd on Thursday, say: “Oswestry School is an independent, co educational day and boarding school for boys and girls between the ages of four and 18.

“Founded in 1407, it is one of the oldest non-denominational schools in England and stands on the edge of the attractive market town of Oswestry on the border of England and Wales.

“It is set in 50 acres of its own grounds and boasts some of the most beautiful countryside in Britain on its doorstep.

“The proposal is for additional car parking area within the grounds of Oswestry School and will include a new highway access to create a one-way system through the site. Highway safety along Upper Brook Street from the junction at Lutton Close to Broomhall Lane will be addressed with a Traffic Regulation Order to remove on-road parking.”

“For drop-off and pick-up, the existing one-way access into the school from Upper Brook Street, (referenced Last Day Entrance) will be altered into a new two-way system.

Advertising

“This is to reduce the amount of traffic turning into the main school campus opposite the bursar’s office.”

The plans say a survey shows 20 staff cars are currently parked on the road outside on any given day.

It adds: “The school has looked at alternative car parking areas on site and there is nowhere else to provide additional car parking within the main school grounds on the opposite side of Upper Brook Street.

“From a safeguarding point of view there should be no traffic on site.

Advertising

“Maes Y Llan playing field is locally held to be the site of the battle of Maeserfleth. Fought in 642 between Oswald, the Christian King of Northumbria, and Penda, the pagan ruler of Mercia, the battle ended in the defeat and martyrdom of Oswald.

“The battle was traditionally thought have been fought at or near Oswestry.

“More recently, a number of scholars, among them the late Margaret Gelling, the leading authority on Shropshire place names, have questioned this, and there are at least two other claimed sites for the battle in Lancashire and Gloucestershire.”

By Andrews Morris, local democracy reporter