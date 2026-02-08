The news, regarding Sefton, one of two boats which descended into the breach, was confirmed by the canal vloggers Paul and Anthony Smith-Storey, who run Narrowboat Life Unlocked, in their latest video.

Sefton, owned by Bob Wood, was pulled from the breach last month in a major operation organised after the shocking collapse in the early hours of December 22.

Sefton and another boat, Ganymede, were left at the bottom of the giant chasm, while another, Pacemaker was left teetering on the edge.

All three boats have since been recovered with mixed fortunes.

Pacemaker is back on the water, while Ganymede is expected to be back on the waterways soon. But it appears the damage caused to Sefton has left its owners with no option but to write it off.