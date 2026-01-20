Dogs Trust appeal after 'sweet but nervous' Hank goes missing on visit to potential adopter in Whitchurch

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury is appealing for help in finding a Shar Pei called Hank, who is missing and was last seen in the Broughall area of Whitchurch.

Hank, who is grey in colour, went missing on the morning of Saturday, January 17, while on a home visit to a potential adopter.

He was last seen at approximately 4.40pm that afternoon, running down Foxes Lane in Whitchurch, just off the A525, where he was heading towards nearby farmland.

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury is appealing for help in finding a Shar Pei called Hank, who is missing and was last seen in the Broughall area of Whitchurch

Steffanie Parker, rehoming manager at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, said: “We’re appealing to anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of Hank to please get in touch.

"He is a sweet but nervous dog, so he is likely to run away from noisy or busy areas rather than approach people.

"We have notified the local dog warden, and our team has been out searching for Hank every day since he went missing.

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury is appealing for help in finding a Shar Pei called Hank, who is missing and was last seen in the Broughall area of Whitchurch

“Hank is neutered and microchipped. He was wearing a yellow Dogs Trust collar and harness.

"We urge anyone who spots Hank to please call immediately and not to approach him, as he could be scared in unfamiliar surroundings.”

Anyone who sees a dog fitting Hank’s description or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to please call 01952 771400.