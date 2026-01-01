The fundraiser was set up by Paul and Anthony Smith-Storey after the catastrophic failure on the stretch of the Llangollen Canal in Whitchurch on December 22.

The collapse opened up a 50-metre chasm which swallowed up two canal boats, and left another beached and teetering above the hole.

Paul and Anthony have a popular YouTube channel called Narrowboat Life Unlocked, which tells the story of their lives on the canal.

Paul and Anthony from Narrowboat Life Unlocked wished everyone a happy new year as they thanked donors for contributing to the fundraiser

They were moored near the catastrophe and had even considered stopping on the stretch affected by the breach the night before the disaster.

To support the owners of the boats they set up the fundraiser on December 22, with an initial target of just £3,500.

The scene of the canal collapse in Whitchurch. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Within a matter of days the total has passed £100,000.

In a post on their social media account Paul and Anthony thanked those who have donated and said they were "overjoyed" at the total.

They said: "Happy New Year you beautiful people!!

"We just wanted to thank all the vloggers and viewers who shared our post for the GoFundMe for the three boats affected by the breach.

"Thank you to every single person that donated.

"We honestly thought we would raise £2,000 to £3,000; we are overjoyed to announce you have raised a staggering £100,000.

"We honestly can’t thank you enough."