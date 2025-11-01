Gem Downward, who runs Linen and Bee from her workshop in Whitchurch, has designed and created 500 fabric stars as part of Severn Hospice’s Lights of Love event - giving supporters a heartfelt way to remember loved ones who are missed this year.

Working from her home studio, Gem designs and makes badges, mementos and keepsakes.

She was approached by Lizzy Ellis, from Severn Hospice's fundraising team, to design a meaningful keepsake, especially for those attending the charity’s annual Lights of Love service in December but also something that could be treasured by anyone remembering a loved one at Christmas.

Gem dedicated two weeks to drawing, hand cutting and stitching hundreds of glittering stars on her industrial sewing machine and has now safely delivered all 500 to the hospice ready for supporters to purchase in aid of local people living with incurable illness.

And she says she was delighted and touched to be asked to support the hospice in this way.

“It was an absolute privilege when Lizzy asked me to make the stars for Lights of Love, and I said yes immediately. I also make memorial keepsakes for parents who have lost their babies and children and to be able to make something so emotional and touching is an honour.”

Gem Downward has been sewing keepsakes for Severn Hospice

Lizzy added: “The stars are a beautiful way of remembering anyone who is missing this Christmas and they will bring great comfort knowing that each one was made with love right here in Shropshire.”

This collaboration isn’t Gem’s first connection with Severn Hospice. During her time as a care worker she attended bereavement training courses at the hospice’s Bicton site near Shrewsbury - an experience that left a lasting impression.

“Although I have not had anyone use the hospice, you always know of someone who has, and it is such a well-loved charity that I wanted to be able to support it in any way I could,” said Gem, who juggles her business with being a busy mum of two teenagers.

The charity’s Lights of Love service takes place at its hospice in Bicton, Shrewsbury, on December 7, starting at 4pm. Along with readings, carols, music and moments of reflection, the outdoor service brings comfort to hundreds of people who have experienced the hospice’s compassionate and dignified care.

At the heart of the service is a moment of silence by candlelight and a large Christmas tree twinkling with thousands of lights dedicated in memory of friends, family, and colleagues.

The keepsake stars can be bought from the hospice’s online shop at severnhospice.org.uk/christmasstar.

For more details about Lights of Love, including how to dedicate a light, visit severnhospice.org.uk/lights.