The incident took place on Station Road in Coton, near Whitchurch.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the situation at around 7.50pm yesterday - Saturday, October 19.

One fire crew from Prees was sent to the scene, with officers wearing breathing equipment while using a hosereel jet to tackle the blaze.

Officers also used a thermal camera to check the fire had successfully been put out.

An update from the fire service said that the incident had involved a hatchback which had been "75 per cent involved in fire".

It added that all of the people involved had been accounted for.

The crew declared the incident over at around 8.12pm.