Police appeal after reports of off-road bike ridden 'anti-socially' in Telford neighbourhood

Last Saturday (October 4), West Mercia Police received reports of an off-road bike being ridden along Burtondale in Brookside, Telford.

As part of Operation Spree, the police force is continuing its crackdown on the anti-social use of off-road bikes.

Police are appealing for help to track down an individual who was seen riding an off-road bike in Telford. Picture: West Mercia Police

The Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) is appealing to the public for information to help identify the rider.

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "On Saturday, October 4 we received a report that a bike was being ridden anti-socially in Burtondale.

"Brookside SNT are appealing for any information regarding the use and storage of off road bikes. If you can help then please reply to this message or email opspree@westmercia.police.uk."