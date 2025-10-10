Emergency crews rush to north Shropshire school after Mini catches fire in main car park
Firefighters were called to a north Shropshire school after a car went up in flames.
By Luke Powell
At around 8.25pm yesterday (Thursday), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a car fire at the main car park at Sir John Talbot's School in Whitchurch.
One fire crew from Whitchurch Fire Station attended the scene, alongside a fire investigation officer.
A fire service spokesperson said the incident involved a Mini car that was around 25 per cent alight when crews arrived.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze, and a thermal imaging camera to check for any remaining hotspots.
The fire was brought under control by 8.48pm.