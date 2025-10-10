Emergency crews rush to north Shropshire school after Mini catches fire in main car park

At around 8.25pm yesterday (Thursday), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a car fire at the main car park at Sir John Talbot's School in Whitchurch.

One fire crew from Whitchurch Fire Station attended the scene, alongside a fire investigation officer.

A fire service spokesperson said the incident involved a Mini car that was around 25 per cent alight when crews arrived.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze, and a thermal imaging camera to check for any remaining hotspots.

The fire was brought under control by 8.48pm.