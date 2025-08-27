New Whitchurch store is 'only option' to keep us in town says Lidl, as plans submitted to Shropshire Council

Discount retail giant Lidl has now submitted plans for its new store in Whitchurch to the local authority, following a public consultation held earlier this year.

And in a veiled warning to planners, the firm says a proposed new store is the "only option" to maintain its presence in the town, having outgrown its existing Bridgwater Street home.

Unveiling its proposals for a new store in June, the discounter promised an "enhanced local shopping experience" after revealing plans to move to a new store, set to be built on land between Tilstock Road and the A525 Whitchurch bypass.

A CGI visual of a planned new Lidl supermarket in Whitchurch

"The existing Lidl store on Bridgewater Street, which is over 23 years old, no longer meets the needs of itsever-growing customer base," said a spokesperson.

"Lidl has considered all options to improve the current store, including a full refurbishment. But with limited room to extend on the site, the only option to secure Lidl’s long-term future in Whitchurch is to relocate."

The firm says the new, larger supermarket would be built to the "highest specification" and would create an undisclosed number of new jobs, with staff at the existing store also expected to transfer over to the new premises when it opens.

The firm say their application has been informed by feedback received from the public at a consultation event held in June, where they hoped the public would help them "shape the future of Lidl" in Whitchurch.

A plan to extend the existing store was torpedoed by badgers in 2016, after the discovery of a sett on the site caused Lidl to pull the plug on a proposed expansion.

"We are proud to have been part of the Whitchurch community for many years," said Dominic Bryan, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB.

"Residents here deserve the very best shopping experience we can provide, so our exciting proposals will provide a modern, fit-for-purpose Lidl store built to our latest specifications and improved welfare facilities for our colleagues.

"Our ambition is to deliver a store which best meets the needs of the community here, and we look forward to receiving the decision on our proposals in due course.”

The plans are due to be decided by Shropshire Council's planning team in due course.