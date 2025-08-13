The incident took place at around 6.36pm yesterday - Tuesday, August 12, at Alkington near Whitchurch.

Both the firefighters and paramedics were sent to assist in the wake of the crash.

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that its crew found a car which had hit a telegraph pole.

Officers worked to make sure the vehicle was safe, and left a casualty, who remained in the vehicle, in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.