Shropshire adults-only campsites named the best in the UK for 2025

If you're craving a quiet escape free from the hustle and bustle (and the sounds of sugar-fuelled children on scooters), you're in luck.

New data has revealed that some of the UK’s best adults-only campsites are right here in the West Midlands – and just over the border too.

Colemere Caravan Park in Ellesmere, Shropshire, scored a brilliant 8.83/10 camping rating, offering total tranquillity next to a serene lake. With 100% of visitors recommending it, and a cosy social area with a kitchen and TV, it's a bargain at just £60 for a three-night July stay.

Greenway Touring and Glamping Park

Secondly, Greenway Touring & Glamping Park in Craven Arms, Shropshire – another peaceful gem in the West Midlands.

Also making the list is Bluebell Wilds in Cheshire, just a few miles from the Whitchurch border – perfect for exploring the Shropshire Hills and nearby historic sites. It scored 8.76/10, with nearly 97% of campers recommending a visit.

So, if you're planning a kid-free getaway this summer, these sites could be just what you need.