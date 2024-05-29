'We hate saying no': Volunteer-run cat rescue organisation in urgent appeal for help

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Earlier this month, Cat Assist Team Whitchurch (CATW) had to close its doors to new intakes as funds dried up.

The volunteer rescue centre has now set up a JustGiving page to try and raise funds to re-open.

CATW is hoping to raise £5,000 through the page and volunteers have attended several car boot sales to try and raise funds, as well as organising a raffle.

Volunteer, Carla Purcell, has worked at CATW for more than three years and is appealing for support, insisting that they won't give up.

She said: "We’re really determined because we hate saying no to people and not being able to help cats.

"We are really struggling to generate anything, we’ve seen a decline in donations.

"We have vet bills that for cats that are on lifelong medication, and some need specialist food for diets.

"It costs between £3,000 and £4,000 every month.

"We can't take any more cats in. It’s awful, we get people messaging us everyday. There’s a waiting list of about 30 cats.

"It’s really bad, there’s not a rescue centre in the country that isn't struggling.

"We have 60 cats in care at the moment and if we closed they would then be for other cat rescue centres to pick up."

The centre fosters, cares for, and finds new homes for stray and abandoned cats, and the team is desperately appealing for donations towards their raffle.

The non-profit organisation has suffered from the permanent closure of the town's civic centre after the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in the building.

Carla added: "We are struggling for places to hold events as we used to use the civic centre which has now closed.

"With events in the market, you don't get the footfall.

"We are going to have some up and coming afternoon teas, involving some cat cuddling, and we are also going to organise some kitten cuddling later in the year too."

You can support CATW and donate at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/CATW?utm_term=A5bJBmqE4.