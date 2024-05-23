Plea from Ratty, Badger and Mr Toad as Wind in the Willows performances have no audience

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Whitchurch Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (WOADS) is celebrating its centenary this year, and next week they are putting on a series of performance of the Kenneth Grahame classic at St John Talbot's School, but the group is struggling to fill seats.

Following the closure of the Whitchurch Civic Centre, where WOADS used to perform, cast members say their new venue is struggling to attract theatre-goers.

Jason Wainwright from the production team said: “Over the past three months, members of the company have worked hard to pull together a show that we can be proud of in the societies 100th year.

“Now all we need is an Audience and we hope that in our hour need people will come out to support us.”

He added that as the company was recovering from the Covid pandemic, the town lost its civic centre, which came as a 'bolt out of the blue' for the group.

“Audiences had only just started to recover from Covid, which has been an issue for professional and amateur theatre companies up and down the country when the loss of the Civic came as a bolt out of the blue," he said. “We understand that St John Talbot's School is a little further out of the town for those who wish to walk but that is one of the reasons why we have done a mid-week Matinee at 1pm on Thursday May 30 and the evening performances start at 7pm.

“Despite lots of generous support from both Sir John Talbot's School and Whitchurch Town Council who have allowed use of their stage lighting and to importantly their Theatre seating, the production will cost more to put on. As such we need people to come out and support by buying tickets.

“In return we promise them a delightful couple of family friendly hours in the company of Mole, Rat, Badger, and Toad, featuring a Rowing Boat, Gypsy Caravan, Motor Car, Canal Boat and much more.”

Tickets from £12 can be purchased from waods.net or on the door from 30 minutes before Curtain Up.

Performances are 7pm Wednesday May 29 to Friday May 31 at 7pm, along with 1pm on Thursday, May 30 and 4pm on Saturday June 1.

For more information email: waodsboxoffice@gmail.com or call 01948 667600 (during office hours).