Cabinet asked to approve funding for Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre

Project managers have requested the funds to fit out the gym and the interior of the £14m development, including changing areas and a café.

Councillor Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet for culture and digital, said: “As a growing market town Whitchurch needs modern fitness and leisure facilities to support all members of the local community at all stages of their lives to support their wellbeing through fitness activities and opportunities to socialise with family and friends.

“We have committed to developing the new swimming and fitness centre, and people will already have seen the huge progress that has been made on site since the start of the year, including the demolition of the old swimming centre, MUGA play area and youth centre. Groundworks are already underway and we are looking forward to seeing rapid development.