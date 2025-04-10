Telford woman jailed after pleading guilty to two offences of theft

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Samantha Baxter, 49, of Malcolm Davies Drive, Telford, was charged with 2 offences of theft from store.

The latest offence was recorded on April 6, 2025.

Baxter appeared at court today (April 10). Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Baxter was remanded in custody and appeared at Telford Magistrates Court today (Thursday, April 10).

Baxter pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.