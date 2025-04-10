Telford woman jailed after pleading guilty to two offences of theft
A Telford woman has been sentenced after being charged with offences of theft.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Samantha Baxter, 49, of Malcolm Davies Drive, Telford, was charged with 2 offences of theft from store.
The latest offence was recorded on April 6, 2025.
Baxter was remanded in custody and appeared at Telford Magistrates Court today (Thursday, April 10).
Baxter pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.