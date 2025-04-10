Shropshire man jailed for sexual assault on a minor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Michael Langley, 47, and from the Telford and Wrekin are, was jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The sentencing hearing came after Langley was found guilty of one charge of sexual assault on a minor by touching during a trial.

Sentencing, Judge Richard McConaghy, said: "I have read a significant number of letters about you from people who speak highly of your character."

The judge added that he had also been told of the potential impact an immediate jail sentence would have.

But he said that the gravity of the offence was such that the sentence could not be suspended.

Addressing Langley directly he said: "I have taken the view that your offence is so serious that only a sentence of immediate custody can be imposed.

"That sentence will be one of three years.

"You are eligible for release after half that time in custody.

"When released you will be released on licence. You must comply with the terms of that licence. If you do not you run the risk of being taken back to custody to serve the rest of your sentence."

Langley was also told that he was added to the sexual offenders register and will be subject to notification requirements on an indefinite basis.