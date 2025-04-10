Shropshire secondary school shortlisted for prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thomas Adams School in Wem has been shortlisted for the 'Boarding Innovation Award', placing the school among the leading boarding institutions in the country.

Now in its eighth year, the Boarding Schools' Association (BSA) Awards celebrate the achievements, dedication, and innovation of schools and individuals across the UK’s boarding sector.

And, Thomas Adams has beaten off stiff competition - with more than 300 entries for the awards - to be shortlisted.

Their nomination centres around its innovative work with inspection triads - a peer assessment framework that brings together boarding schools in a collaborative model of review and improvement.

The programme has been spearheaded by Mr Lee Irwin, Director of Boarding at Thomas Adams, who has played a leading role in developing and delivering the model to schools across the country.

Boarders at Thomas Adams School: Abia Almosa 17, Julien Lightbourne 19 and Arafa Dadi 17.

Mr Irwin said: "We’re delighted to be recognised for our work with inspection triads. The programme has already had a positive impact on the schools involved, creating a culture of openness, learning, and continuous improvement. It’s rewarding to see our approach being adopted more widely and valued by others in the sector."

Headteacher, Mr Mark Cooper, added: "We are incredibly proud of the boarding team and the work they have done to innovate and support the wider boarding community. Being shortlisted for this national award is a testament to their dedication and the collaborative spirit that defines our school. We are always striving to share best practice and help raise standards across the sector."

The winners of the BSA Awards will be announced at the annual conference next month.