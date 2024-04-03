The Fields Farm, a charming estate with a price tag of £1.5 million, is now open for new ownership.

This centuries-old property, after more than twenty years under one family's care, is ready to welcome its next chapter, offering a mix of old-world charm and modern comforts.

Dating back to 1680, with some Victorian and Georgian touches added along the way, The Fields Farm boasts a cosy atmosphere filled with character.

The house (Courtesy: Strutt & Parker - Shrewsbury/Zoopla)

With five reception rooms, including a spacious drawing room with a fireplace, it's perfect for gatherings big or small.

The kitchen, decked out with bespoke cabinets and granite worktops, leads seamlessly into a dining area, making meal prep and entertaining a breeze.

Upstairs, there are several bedrooms and bathrooms, including a luxurious master bedroom with its own ensuite bathroom. And if you need extra space, there are more rooms on the second floor, just waiting to be transformed into whatever you fancy.

A cosy reception room (Courtesy: Strutt & Parker - Shrewsbury/Zoopla).

Outside, the estate is surrounded by picturesque scenery, with a charming garden and plenty of space for outdoor activities. Plus, there are old barns, stables, and even equestrian facilities, offering lots of potential for farming or development projects.

Located just outside Whitchurch, The Fields Farm enjoys easy access to local amenities and transportation options. Whether you're looking for a peaceful retreat or a place to call home, this historic property clearly has something special to offer.

Scenic surroundings (Courtesy: Strutt & Parker - Shrewsbury/Zoopla).

You can view the full listing here, complete with photographs inside and out: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67008983/?search_identifier=7728e569f52d5f981d2d76bed1fa5c309029ace43012ca755b35592d61190588