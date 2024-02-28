'Never give up' 10-year-old Charlie's heartfelt letter of support to King Charles captures hearts

Charlie Sambrook, a Year 6 pupil at Tilstock CE Primary School and Nursery, has seen his touching letter to the King - who is facing his own battle with cancer - shared worldwide.

The letter has also featured in a thank you video from the royal household.

Charlie penned the letter himself, offering sympathy and words of encouragement from his own experience undergoing treatment for kidney cancer when he was just three years old.

In his letter, Charlie tells the King that his own teacher actually calls him 'Charles' – and offers advice "from one Charles to another".

Charlie, who is now five years in remission, was three when he was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour in his right kidney.

Charlie while he was in hospital.

It was the size of a small watermelon and he was given six weeks of chemotherapy to shrink it – reducing its size by half.

He then had it removed in a nine-hour operation at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, followed by a further 20 weeks of chemotherapy and then radiotherapy.

Now in his touching letter, Charlie has offered words of solidarity, reminding the King that he is not alone in his fight and that there is a community of individuals rooting for his recovery.

Charlie's letter

He said: “Never give up. Be brave. Don’t push your limits. Get well soon."

Charlie's letter has quickly gained traction on social media, before being picked up by the press across the world.

It was even featured in a video from the Royal Family thanking people for their letters of support after the King's diagnosis.

King Charles reading letters of support – including ten-year-old Charlie's.

It said: "To everyone who took the time to write, thank you. As His Majesty has said 'such thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement'."

Charlie said he had wanted to to give him the advice he wished he had received when he was undergoing his own treatment.

He said: “When I was first diagnosed I felt confused as I didn’t really know what it was but I trusted the doctors and knew they were my friends.

"I didn’t like needles but I knew I had to be brave. I wanted to write to King Charles III because when I was in hospital I wish someone had written to me and shared advice, shared what it was like to go through the treatment.

"I thought I would write to the King to give him a note that I wish I had had during my treatment, and we share the same name so that makes it extra special. I talked about my ideas and experiences with my teacher, I am usually quite scared and nervous to talk about my cancer, but I am proud we wrote about it and could help other people facing the same illness.

"Seeing my letter on the news, in the newspaper and on the official Royal social media sites has been pretty overwhelming. We watched the Royal video in class and I was speechless. I would love to meet the King, when he is feeling better, and talk to him about cancer awareness and support for children and families who are battling cancer."

Charlie's headteacher, Rowena Kaminski, expressed pride in his compassionate gesture.

She said: "Charlie's letter exemplifies the profound empathy and resilience we nurture at Tilstock CE Primary School. His heartfelt message reminds us of the strength found in compassion, uniting us in support of one another through life's challenges."