Care home plans lodged for derelict country mansion described as 'time capsule'

The scheme would see Hinton Hall, just off the A49 Tarporley Road near Whitchurch, restored and converted into a 43-bedroom nursing home with an additional 38-room dementia care unit constructed in the grounds of a former walled garden.

Applicants Springcare (Hinton) Limited says if plans are approved, around 100 staff would be employed by the care home, working in three shifts with around 33 staff onsite at any one time.

The proposed dementia unit would be a separate new addition to the property, built in an enclosed courtyard style to provide secure outdoor space for patients.

The 19th century building, on the Cheshire border, is described as currently being in “very poor” condition according to a structural survey supplied as part of the application, having been broken into and looted on several occasions.

A consultee response from preservation charity Historic Buildings and Places said the building’s “time capsule” nature meant it was important that the historic features of the structure were preserved, and have requested more detail is supplied regarding the renovation works.

Hinton hall, Whitchurch, which has been earmarked for conversion to a 43-bedroom care home facility (Image: Emery Planning)

“The history and photos provided in the Heritage Statement indicate that Hinton Hall has been vacant for a considerable period of time and that very little modernisation has taken place. As a result, the Hall is a remarkable ‘time capsule’ and a rare example of a relatively unaltered country house, despite the vandalism and decay,” said Ross Anthony, casework officer.

The building has been vacant for a number of years, but was used as a school for refugee children from Eastern Europe during the Second World War, and was originally constructed by Robert Peel Etherstone in 1856.

A planning statement by consultants Emery Planning submitted to support the application said the scheme would bring the historic property back into use without harming the building’s character and appearance.

“The proposed alterations to convert the Hall and outbuildings have been carefully and sensitively designed. This would ensure the site can be brought back into active use without harm to the character and appearance of the countryside and whilst retaining the historic significance of the property,” they said.

“Whilst the Dementia Unit would be a new building, it would be contained within the walled garden and would not be visible from public vantage points from outside of the site,” the statement added.

Springcare, which purchased the site four years ago, also plans to run a dedicated bus service between Whitchurch and the site for staff and visitors. The service would operate seven days a week between 7.45am and 9pm.

The plans will be considered by Shropshire Council’s planning department in due course.