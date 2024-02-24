Whitchurch Town Council confirms move to temporary premises while civic centre is shut

Whitchurch Town Council has secured a temporary base at the old police station in the town.

It comes after the discovery of dangerous reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) at the Whitchurch Civic Centre.

The civic centre has been closed since September after the RAAC was discovered. Further inspections revealed widespread structural issues, made worse by asbestos which would be disturbed by any works.

The police station will become a ‘town hall and community hub’ while the town council continues campaigning to get a civic centre back in the town.

The council is expected to begin working from there in March, with many of the local groups who used the centre set to be able to access the building from April

North Shropshire's Liberal Democrat MP, Helen Morgan, has welcomed the move and reiterated her support for the Save Our Civic campaign and efforts to maintain civic centre provision in the town, ahead of a protest planned which was taking place this morning.

She said: "It is great to see that Whitchurch Town Council have listened to residents and moved quickly to secure a new temporary HQ.

"In particular, I am glad to see that many of the groups who used Whitchurch Civic Centre will have a home again too. The impact of losing the civic has been immense not just for council services but for volunteer-led community organisations.

"This does not mean that the campaign to Save Our Civic has ended, and I will be joining protestors on Saturday morning to show Shropshire Council and Levelling Up Department Ministers that people here feel extremely strongly about the future of the civic."

The petition to be presented to Ministers is now at around 1,200 signatures and can be found online at https://www.helenmorgan.org.uk/whitchurch-civic