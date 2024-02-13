The Shropshire man living on an Antarctica research station - responsible for guiding planes onto icy runways

Around 10,000 miles from his home of Whitchurch in Shropshire, Callum Smith, is completing his second season with the British Antarctic Survey.

The 25-year-old, who studied at Thomas Adams in Wem before going to university in High Wycombe, has been living at the Rothera Research Station in Antarctica since October.

He is expecting to return to the UK next month.

Working in the air traffic control tower at the research station Callum's role sees him advising pilots of weather conditions – but also having to clear the occasional penguin that might have gone to sleep on the runway.