Four fire engines and police sent to crash near Whitchurch

The one-vehicle collision happened in Bradley Lane, Bradley, at around 12.10pm on Tuesday. Police completely closed the road to traffic for a period of time.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the service sent three fire engines to the scene from Whitchurch to assist Cheshire Fire and Rescue.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident was a crash involving one vehicle and that nobody was trapped.

She said the Cheshire fire service sent one fire engine to the scene from Chester and firefighters made the vehicle electrically safe.

The road has since reopened, according to the AA's traffic monitoring website.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and North West Ambulance Service have been contacted for an update.