Firefighters called out to chip pan fire in Whitchurch

The incident happened in George Street at around 3.30pm on Tuesday but the fire was out by the time crews arrived.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 3.30pm on Tuesday, February 6, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Whitchurch.

"Incident involved fire in kitchen caused by chip pan which was out on arrival of fire crews."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Prees and Whitchurch. An operations officer was in attendance.