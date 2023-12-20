Parachute display team takes a leap in the dark to change display history
A team of skydivers has completed what they believe is the first ever parachute display over water.
By David Tooley
Skydive Tilstock's display team took a leap in the dark over Alderford Lake, near Whitchurch, on Friday and they are still buzzing from the achievement.
Hans Donner, the team leader, said it was a "momentous milestone" to make the first ever UK night water parachute display.
"This groundbreaking event signifies a pioneering stride in night time aerial exhibitions across the country," said Hans.