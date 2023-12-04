Police appeal for witnesses after man dies following A41 crash involving cars and lorry
A man airlifted to hospital after a crash on the A41 has died, police have said.
Officers have today appealed for witnesses following the collision involving multiple cars and a HGV on the A41 near Sandford, Whitchurch.
It happened last Wednesday at around 3.10pm.
A West Mercia Police spokesperson said today: "Sadly, a 50-year-old man later died from his injuries in hospital.
"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact PC Andrew Quinn by emailing andrew.quinn@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 234 of Wednesday, November 29.
"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk."
At the time of the crash the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were mobilised to the scene to help free a driver who had become trapped after his car collided head-on with the HGV.
A spokesperson for Market Drayton Fire Station said: "One of the cars and the heavy goods vehicle had collided head-on, the car sustained significant damage resulting in the male driver being trapped and critically injured."
The man was taken by air ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital.