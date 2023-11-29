Plans to change 18th century building in Whitchurch back into house

The Whitchurch property, positioned on Watergate Street next door to the Old Eagles pub, has in recent years been a café and takeaway.

Change of use plans have been submitted to Shropshire Council for the ground floor property to converted from a commercial premises into residential use.

Applicants Mr & Mrs Poste say that the change of use will bring the ground floor in line with the rest of the property.

Plans include the change of design to the ground floor Watergate Street window and the replacement of a ‘dilapidated’ second floor rear dormer window that is described as ‘beyond repair’.

A heritage impact statement submitted with the plans said: “The building presents physical evidence of historic methods and styles of construction of the period circa 1700.

“Its Grade II Listed status along with the adjoining building of The Old Eagles Hotel to the north, (build in the 14th century), and 17/19 Watergate Street to the south (a pair of early 17th Century timber frame dwellings), gives prominence as a landmark historic building within the area which can provide a source of shared community pride.

“The proposals site has a visually appealing and architecturally interesting front elevation, albeit altered in the 20th Century. The building is tiled over brick. The front elevation has the highest aesthetic value, with the rear slightly compromised by the ground floor addition The setting of the building has retained much of its original residential aesthetic value.

“The building possesses a range of heritage values, the most important of which relate to the frontage of the building, which makes a contribution to the historic streetscape of the area, representing the authenticity of the building and makes a major contribution to the visual quality and historic interest of the area.”

The heritage impact statement said that the Grade II listed building was originally residential accommodation before the ground floor was later converted to a shop.

The building has undergone alterations and had an extension constructed to the rear.

Plans, if approved, will now see the ground floor converted back into residential accommodation.

Proposals can be viewed on the Shropshire Council website, application number 23/04952/FUL. Comments should be made during the consultation phase which ends on December 19.