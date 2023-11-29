'Unsustainable' A41 café plan is thrown out by Shropshire Council officers

Proposals were submitted to redevelop the site of the former transport café, known as The Anvil, near Whitchurch.

The new building was planned to include a service building for lorry drivers providing toilets, showers, eating and rest facilities.

“The proposal would bring a vacant site back into active use, said the applicant's design and access statement.

“There would be facilities created which would be of a benefit to the transport sector community.

“The proposal may provide a facility in the local area, and although there are several others in the area, there is high demand such that the proposal would be a sustainable form of development.

“The property has been vacant for a long period and our client has started renovation and development works to existing single storey workshop and car park/yard.”

The site has previously been used as a workshop and parking/storage yard and residential.

Plans included removing the existing building and replacing it with a new ‘larger’ building placed towards the rear site boundary.

Parking was proposed for 38 trailers and adequate turning facilities within the site.

Prees Parish Council objected to the proposals and raised concerns about the ‘scale of the operation’.

The council also raised fears about the lighting and noise produced from the scheme along with the hours of operation.

The council added: “This proposed development is very different to the previous use of the site, which was merely a refreshment facility which never had approval for any residential use or provision for trailers to be parked and left or serviced.”

One letter of support was received for an individual who welcomed the ‘neglected site’ being brought back into use.

Shropshire Council planning officer Mared Rees-Jones refused the scheme and said that the proposal represents ‘unsustainable development within this open countryside location’.