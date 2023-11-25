Archie Kettle, 18, from Tilstock, was given the Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Telford Magistrates' Court. It will be in place for five years.

To comply with the order, Kettle must not act in an aggressive or threatening manner, must not throw anything at any person or property without reasonable excuse, and he must not enter Home Bargains or Sainsbury's in Whitchurch.

Additionally, Kettle must leave a premises or area when told to do so by a member of uniformed staff.

Inspector Claire Greenaway-Evans said: "The behaviour shown by Kettle over a period of time has been unacceptable and has impacted a lot of people.

"I am glad that the court has issued this order which I hope will curb Kettle's behaviour. The order will help us to protect the people of Whitchurch."

If Kettle breaches his order, he could be fined or face imprisonment.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any breaches of the CBO to West Mercia Police by calling 101.

Alternatively you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.