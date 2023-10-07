High Street closed as fair returns to Whitchurch

By Richard WilliamsWhitchurchPublished: Comments

A popular annual fair has returned to the streets of a Shropshire market town this weekend.

The Blackberry Fair at Whitchurch is returning on Saturday
The Blackberry Fair at Whitchurch is returning on Saturday

Whitchurch's Blackberry Fair - the town's annual autumn street festival is back for its 14th year on Saturday.

The High Street is set to be closed all day.

Among the events are a host of live acts, a literary lounge session, poetry readings and a dive in the world of Steam Punk at the Old Town Hall Vaults, St Mary’s Street.

The fair is set to climax with the "Parade of Positivity" at 4.30pm when behind the Fae market, when a vibrant Samba band will lead the parade, and there will also be an array of street puppets, circus performers and face-painting sessions. Morris dancers Clerical Error will also be making an appearance.

For more information on the events visit: blackberryfair.co.uk/2023

Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
North Shropshire entertainment
Entertainment
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News