High Street closed as fair returns to Whitchurch

The Blackberry Fair at Whitchurch is returning on Saturday

Whitchurch's Blackberry Fair - the town's annual autumn street festival is back for its 14th year on Saturday.

The High Street is set to be closed all day.

Among the events are a host of live acts, a literary lounge session, poetry readings and a dive in the world of Steam Punk at the Old Town Hall Vaults, St Mary’s Street.

The fair is set to climax with the "Parade of Positivity" at 4.30pm when behind the Fae market, when a vibrant Samba band will lead the parade, and there will also be an array of street puppets, circus performers and face-painting sessions. Morris dancers Clerical Error will also be making an appearance.