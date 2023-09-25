An evening with author Ruthie Lockyer set to take place next month

Whitchurch LoF Helen Hulme and Vice Chair, Marie Barrow recently met up with Ruthie Lockyer (centre)

The Whitchurch branch of the The League of Friends to The Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital is welcoming fundraising supporters to join them for an evening with Ruthie Lockyer.

Ruthie is an artist, published poet, story writer and quiz maker and will share the film of a dramatic tale of her own childhood experience of The Shipwreck of RMS Hildebrand III.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 25, at Tilstock Bradbury Village Hall, Crabmill Meadow, Tilstock, near Whitchurch, at 7pm.

Whitchurch LoF to RJAH Chair, Angela Witter said: “Ruthie is a remarkable lady who has travelled the world with many stories to tell.

"We are looking forward to watching the film and listening to Ruthie as she shares her incredible adventures with us.”

In 1957, The Reverend John Lockyer left Liverpool dock on RMS Hildebrand III with his wife and eight-year-old daughter, Ruthie, bound for Antigua to begin work as a Methodist Missionary.

But disaster stuck when the liner ran aground off the coast of Portugal.

Fifty years later, divers discovered pieces of the wreck on the ocean floor and as information was gleaned from crew members and witnesses, speculations continued about the cause of the demise of a grand liner carrying tourists and freight to the West Indies.

Tickets to the event are £8 and include refreshments in aid of The League of Friends to RJAH.

Ruthie's books are available for purchase and signed upon request – profits will go to Alzheimer’s Society.