Three teenagers charged with assault following a series of incidents in Whitchurch

Three teenagers have been charged with assault

West Mercia Police has confirmed three teenagers, 18, 16 and 17, have been charged following investigations by officers from North Shropshire Patrol.

Archie Kettle, 18 of Tilstock Lane in Whitchurch, has been charged with nine offences including actual bodily harm (ABH), common assault and theft.

Two other teenagers, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with common assault and theft.

The charges relate to a series of incidents at supermarkets in Whitchurch on 28 February 2023.