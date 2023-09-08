Water company apologises for supply pressure issues in north Shropshire

Severn Trent Water says that the supply should be returning to normal as water flows back into the pipes following an issue in the area.

A company statement on its website at 7.30pm on Friday reads: "We’d like to apologise to anyone experiencing poor pressure in the SY13 area of Whitchurch.

"We’d like to provide you with some information on the situation and let you know that our teams are working hard to restore your supplies.

"Please be aware as the water begins to flow back through our network of pipes, you may continue to experience some low pressure but please be assured that over the 24 hours, as the water continues to flow, your pressure will return to normal.

"Thank you for continued patience whilst our teams worked hard to get your supplies restored, we really do understand how much of an impact this may have had."