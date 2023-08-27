Water supply affected by repair work in parts of Shropshire should be back to normal within 24 hours

Water supply in the area including Whitchurch and villages north of Shrewsbury should see their supply returning to normal over the next 24 hours.

That's according to Severn Trent Water who say that they "didn’t anticipate" some essential repair work that started on Saturday affecting customers but they are working on a fix.

The area affected is the SY4 and SY13 area and Severn Trent is updating its website with progress.

This morning, the company's website said: "As promised, we’d like to provide you with an update on the situation and let you know that our teams are working hard on the repair.

"We’re confident at this stage in the repair, you should now start to see your supply being restored however it may be intermittent."

The company added: "Please be aware as the water begins to flow back through our network of pipes, you may experience some low pressure but please be assured that over the next 24 hours, as the water continues to flow, your pressure will return to normal.

"Thank you for continued patience whilst our teams worked hard to get your supplies restored, we really do understand how much of an impact this may have had."

The incident is being updated here: stwater.co.uk/in-my-area/incidents/water-supply-interruptions-in-shrewsbury14/

