Hunt on for Whitchurch man charged with arson after he fails to appear at court

John Rowlands, 45, is wanted on warrant for failure to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court last week. Photo: West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police issued an appeal for help in locating 45-year-old John Rowlands from Whitchurch.

John Rowlands is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court last Tuesday, August 1.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Rowlands has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following an investigation into an incident at Unicorn Road in Oswestry back in March 2022.

"He is described as 5ft 9in, slim build. It is believed he no longer has a beard as pictured. He is known to frequent the Higher Heath and Darliston areas of Prees, near Whitchurch."