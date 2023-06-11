Firefighters tackle blaze at Whitchurch commercial property for seven hours

Firefighters at the scene in Whitchurch. Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

The blaze broke out in the two-storey property shortly before 10pm on Saturday at Pearl Yard in the town centre, with the fire spreading to the roof.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said it was called out at 9.48pm and sent four fire appliances, including the aerial ladder platform from Market Drayton, Prees, Shrewsbury and Whitchurch fire stations. An operations officer was in attendance.

Firefighters at the scene in Whitchurch. Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

Firefighters at the scene in Whitchurch. Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

Firefighters at the scene in Whitchurch. Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

Crews used breathing apparatus, covering jets and hosereel jets plus a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.