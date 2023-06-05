Teen girl potentially seriously hurt as man and woman also taken to hospital after Whitchurch crash

Three people including the girl, a back seat passenger, a man who was driving and a woman who was a front seat passenger, were taken to hospital after the collision, which happened on Tilstock Road, Whitchurch, near Dearnford Hall at around 7.30pm yesterday.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC on Tilstock Road at 7.33pm. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered four occupants of the vehicles. The rear seat passenger in one of the cars, a teenage female, was treated for potentially serious injuries. From the same car, a man, the driver, and a woman, the front seat passenger, were both treated for injuries not believed to be serious. All three patients were transported to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The driver of the other car, a man, was uninjured in the incident."

Firefighters were also on the scene. A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.36pm on Sunday, June 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place near Dearnford Hall, Tilstock, Whitchurch, involving two saloon vehicles. No persons trapped.

"First aid rendered to one casualty by fire service personnel whilst awaiting arrival of ambulance service. Three casualties in total. Vehicles made electrically safe by fire crew."