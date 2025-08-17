Casualties reported after house fire in Whitchurch

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to Prince William Close in Whitchurch at around 3.30am today (August 17).

Three fire crews were sent to the scene from Prees and Whitchurch stations, along with paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service and officers from West Mercia Police.

The blaze was quickly tackled by firefighters, who reported that several casualties were given oxygen while awaiting the ambulance crew.

Prince William Close in Whitchurch. Photo: Google

An SFRS spokesperson said: "Incident involving fire in domestic property, all persons accounted for.

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets and oxygen therapy was administered to casualties awaiting the arrival of the ambulance crew."

The stop message, which indicates that the scene was under control, was received at 4.25am.