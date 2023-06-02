Police poaching alert after men seen camping in north Shropshire nature reserve

Police have appealed for information about suspected poachers camping in a nature reserve in north Shropshire.

Officers say there have been reports of men camping in the Brown Moss area near Whitchurch who have two dogs with them and a grey 62 plate Land Rover.

PCSO David Andrew, of the police's Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "We have been made aware of individuals who are illegally hunting around the Brown Moss area on the outskirts of Whitchurch.

"We believe that these males may also be active in the Prees Green and Whixall areas.

"Reports state they are camping in said areas, have two dogs and a grey 62 plate Land Rover with them."

PCSO Andrew said: "If you have possibly seen anything in these areas that may be of interest or have any information then please get in contact to whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk or anonymously via crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website crimestoppers-uk/give-information/forms/pre-form.

