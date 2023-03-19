Notification Settings

Fundraising by Amateur Dramatic Society looking forward to its centenary

By Sue Austin

Whitchurch Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society is holding two fundraisers as it looks to celebrating its centenary.

Oh, I say, a stranger in our midst. Whitchurch Amatuer Dramatic and Operatic Society are putitng on a production of Me and My Girl, a story of misplaced social classes. The production will take place at Whitchurch Civic Centre on 9th to 13th of November. Playing the aristocrates are from left, Laura Bayley, Derek Harrison and Wendy Evans.

There will be a fund raising Easter prize bingo evening on Thursday at Whitchurch Civic Centre. Doorsopen at 6.30pm with eyes down at 7pm.

"There are lots of prizes to be won, with everyone welcome," a spokesperson said.

Following the success its December 2022 Panto the society says it is delighted to be returning with its Spring 2023 production “Musicality 3”.

The concert will feature a selection of songs from some of the best-known Musicals currently playing in London’s West End or on tour around the UK.

"We will also feature songs from some of the less well-known newer Musicals including: Come from Away, Hamilton, Andrew Lloyd Webbers Cinderella and Calendar Girls."

"We are very much hoping to perform Calendar girls soon subject to securing the rights and this will allow our audiences to enjoy a taste of the fabulous music of Gary Barlow.

"On the Eve of our 100th year we will also indulging in a selection of the fabulous Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein who this year are celebrating their 80th year. Yet they are still as popular as ever with a major new production of Oklahoma recently opening in London’s Wyndham Theatre. From which our company will perform a rousing performance of the title song."

