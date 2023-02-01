Third person jailed after breeding and selling puppies in Shropshire without licence

Dogs were kept in appalling conditions. Pictures from the case as a whole, provided by the RSPCA

Robert Bransby, aged 37, of Cae Pentre, Brynteg, Wrexham, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday (30) facing one offence under the Animal Welfare Act, that he bred and sold puppies without a licence at property in Hollins Lane, Tilstock, Shropshire, which he previously had pleaded guilty to.

After a Newton Hearing - which established his level of guilt following his guilty plea - he was sentenced to 18 weeks of immediate custody and he was banned from keeping dogs for 15 years. Bransby was also ordered to pay £600 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

Sentencing previously took place for two women as part of this case at an earlier hearing on October 3.

A woman pleaded guilty to 17 animal welfare offences relating to 27 dogs, eight puppies, two cats, a horse, a lamb, a terrapin and an African grey parrot.

This included one offence of breeding and selling puppies without a licence.

She was sentenced to 22-weeks in custody and was handed a lifetime ban on keeping all animals and ordered to pay costs of £44,000.

Alison Bransby , 63, of White House Farm, Hollins Lane, Tilstock, had appealed the sentence by Kidderminster Magistrates on October 6 after pleading guilty to 17 animal welfare offences relating to 27 dogs, eight puppies, two cats, a horse, a lamb, a terrapin and an African grey parrot at an earlier hearing on 3 October. This included one offence of breeding and selling puppies without a licence.

Another woman pleaded guilty to nine offences was given a 12-week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, a ten-year ban on keeping all animals, required to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay costs of £20,000.

Alison Brandby's daughter Kayleigh Bransby, 31, who also lived at the farm, was given an 11-week suspended sentence, with costs of £20,000.

She was also ordered to complete 200 hours’ unpaid work and was given a 10-year ban on keeping all animals. She was also ordered to pay costs of £20,000 after admitting nine animal welfare offences.

Thirty five dogs, including cavapoos, cockapoos, dachshunds, Cavalier King Charles spaniels and terriers were found living in appalling conditions at the Shropshire property after the RSPCA and West Mercia police carried out a warrant on February 24, 2021.

The investigation was launched following complaints from members of the public who had bought puppies and dogs from the farm which later became ill.

The court heard how there was illegal commercial dog breeding operating from the site and with it being advertised on different websites.

Dogs and puppies were housed in wooden sheds, pens and kennels, some barely bigger than a large rabbit hutch.

The court heard that the woman had made £150,000 from illegally breeding and selling the puppies, and around £9,000 in cash was seized from a safe at the property during the operation.

In her evidence, Kate Parker, the RSPCA inspector who led the investigation, said: “There were wooden sheds with stable type doors.

"Inside I could see a typical breeding set up for puppies, with a heat lamp angled over a plastic dog bed, an empty bowl and some soiled rags inside the bed.

"Inside a lean-to type construction there was a row of metal constructed kennels. There was a thin layer of sawdust on the concrete floor, clutter, household items and electrical cables dangling inside, accessible by the dogs housed in each.”

The case was cracked when members of the public complained that their pets became ill. Pictures from the case as a whole, provided by the RSPCA

RSPCA animal centres in Leicester, Birmingham and Aylesbury, assisted by a number of the charity’s fosterers, took in the animals, who have been rehomed.