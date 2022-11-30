Woman speaks of 'challenging' time setting up her own business during Covid and cost-of-living crisis

Anna Chevins from Whitchurch quit her job in the transport industry to go it alone setting up a flower business, she has found the last couple of years incredibly challenging but rewarding.

Anna Chevins, who runs Agden Flower Barn which is based just outside of Whitchurch, is finding her feet after setting up her business just 12 months ago.

Having reassessed her priorities and her career during lockdown, Anna decided she wanted to quit her job in the transport industry after 15 years and go it alone.

She invested her savings in qualifications and is now building her business from the ground up, having done a handful of weddings and funerals.

She said: "It’s an incredibly challenging time to start a business and with the cost-of-living crisis, I feel the gamble on going it alone is as great as it’s ever been.

"I’m lucky to have the support of my family and that provides some comfort, but with rental costs and energy prices soaring, the possibility of having commercial premises in the town centre is almost non-existent, so I’ve invested in a workshop at home.

"My dad has helped convert an old farm shed, but I’ve been fortunate to have that option."

Anna said she is keen to provide more flowers for people on special occasions and is getting into Christmas season with her wreath-making workshops.

"I’d also like to send a message to anyone starting their own business that you’re not alone and there’s other people going through those same struggles in the early days, but everyone has to start somewhere, so keep going," she added.

Anna serves people in Whitchurch and surrounding areas including Market Drayton.