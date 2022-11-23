Road closed after burnt-out car left in middle of floodwater

Emergency services were called to a car fire on Sedgeford Road/Prees Road just outside of Whitchurch at just after 7am.
A photo shared by North Shropshire's Safer Neighbourhood Team showed the burnt-out Mini surrounded by floodwater on the road.
WHITCHURCH ROAD CLOSURE Temporary road closure on Prees Road/ Sedgeford road due to flood and car fire. As soon as it is recovered, road will be reopened. pic.twitter.com/m2UBIMf1wg— North Shrops SNT (@NorthShropCops) November 23, 2022
One fire appliance was mobilised from Whitchurch fire station, and police also attended the scene.
Emergency services are working to removed the vehicle, and assured residents the road will be reopened as soon as it is clear.