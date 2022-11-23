Road closed after burnt-out car left in middle of floodwater

The charred remains of the Mini were left in the road this morning. Photo: North Shropshire's Safer Neighbourhood Team

Emergency services were called to a car fire on Sedgeford Road/Prees Road just outside of Whitchurch at just after 7am.

A photo shared by North Shropshire's Safer Neighbourhood Team showed the burnt-out Mini surrounded by floodwater on the road.

WHITCHURCH ROAD CLOSURE Temporary road closure on Prees Road/ Sedgeford road due to flood and car fire. As soon as it is recovered, road will be reopened. pic.twitter.com/m2UBIMf1wg — North Shrops SNT (@NorthShropCops) November 23, 2022

One fire appliance was mobilised from Whitchurch fire station, and police also attended the scene.