Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Road closed after burnt-out car left in middle of floodwater

By Megan JonesWhitchurchPublished: Comments

Police have temporarily closed a road to recover a burnt out road left in a flood this morning.

The charred remains of the Mini were left in the road this morning. Photo: North Shropshire's Safer Neighbourhood Team
The charred remains of the Mini were left in the road this morning. Photo: North Shropshire's Safer Neighbourhood Team

Emergency services were called to a car fire on Sedgeford Road/Prees Road just outside of Whitchurch at just after 7am.

A photo shared by North Shropshire's Safer Neighbourhood Team showed the burnt-out Mini surrounded by floodwater on the road.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Whitchurch fire station, and police also attended the scene.

Emergency services are working to removed the vehicle, and assured residents the road will be reopened as soon as it is clear.

Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News