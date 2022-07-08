Councillors back safety review for 'death trap' A41 stretch after fatal crashes

Councillors are calling for average speed cameras along the length of the A41

Calls have been made for average speed cameras to be brought in along the A41 between Whitchurch and Hinstock - where there have been several deaths and serious injuries from traffic collisions.

Councillor Rob Gittins told a Shropshire Council meeting that the road "has become a death trap", with 85 accidents recorded in five years on the 16-mile stretch.

He added: "From time to time, when there's an accident on the M6, it causes a massive traffic increase and exacerbates a precarious situation."

The motion outlined councillors' concerns over the the road, and said "urgent action" is needed to stop people being injured. It called for a number of measures, including a report to look at making junctions more visible, replacing warning signs, and introducing "appropriate" line markings.

The group also say they want "active speed enforcement" and average speed cameras along the full stretch of the road, and want to lobby the Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, over the issue.

Other measures include lobbying the Department of Transport for money to carry out work to junctions, as well as increasing visibility splays, and improving the road surface.

Several councillors, including Ludlow South's Viv Parry and Meole's Bernie Bentick, took the opportunity to raise concerns over traffic dangers in their wards, while Underdale's David Vasmer put forward an amendment that the council adopts a "Vision Zero" element to the motion - a strategy to try and eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. His motion was voted down, with several councillors keen to look into the strategy for road safety in the county in a wider context.

Councillors were also asked to support the request to work with the emergency services to get 'real time' data for 'KSI' statistics, which say how many people have been killed or seriously injured on a road.