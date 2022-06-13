Notification Settings

A gifted young artist wins Queen's art competition

By Ollie WestburyWhitchurchPublished: Comments

A talented Year 4 student has won a Queen's Platinum Jubilee art competition.

Angie Hotchkiss presenting Samuel Portas from Tilstock CE Primary School with his award
Samuel Portas, a pupil from Tilstock CE Primary School, Whitchurch, won the contest with his portrait of the Queen.

The creative youngster fought off stiff competition from other young artists from Whitchurch and the surrounding areas – and he has been rewarded with an art set and a £20 book voucher.

His portrait will be sent to Buckingham Palace with congratulations to Her Majesty from the people of Whitchurch.

Angie Hotchkiss, a local councillor, visited the school to present Samuel with his prize and she was 'overwhelmed' by the standard of artwork entered.

She said: "A massive thank you to all the primary schools in Whitchurch that took part – we were overwhelmed with the amount, and the quality of the artwork entered.

"It was fantastic and very difficult to judge.

"Thank you to everyone and congratulations to Samuel who was the category winner and also the overall winner of the competition.

"This means his drawing will be printed into a card and sent directly to the Queen from the people of Whitchurch congratulating her on her Platinum Jubilee."

