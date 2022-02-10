Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bus hits a building in countryside near Whitchurch

By Sue AustinWhitchurchPublished:

A bus has hit a building in North Shropshire sparking a major emergency operation.

Bus hits a building in countryside near Whitchurch

The crash happened on a country road at Coton between Whitchurch and Whixall.

It is not known whether anyone has been hurt although it is believed an air ambulance was in the area.

Police, fire and ambulance services were alerted at about 4.30pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service sent crews from Hodnet, Wellington and Whitchurch to the scene with firefighters still at the crash at 6pm.

Local people on social media said they saw an air ambulance land nearby.

They said the road was closed at Quina Brook with traffic diverted through Whixall.

Staff at the nearby Bull and Dog pub said there were a lot of emergency service vehicles but had not been aware of what had happened.

Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News