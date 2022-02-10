The crash happened on a country road at Coton between Whitchurch and Whixall.

It is not known whether anyone has been hurt although it is believed an air ambulance was in the area.

Police, fire and ambulance services were alerted at about 4.30pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service sent crews from Hodnet, Wellington and Whitchurch to the scene with firefighters still at the crash at 6pm.

Local people on social media said they saw an air ambulance land nearby.

They said the road was closed at Quina Brook with traffic diverted through Whixall.