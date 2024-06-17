Work starts on bringing changes to Shrewsbury's gyratory road system

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Work that began at 8am on Monday with contractors erecting barriers and preparing to dig up the pavements is not likely to impact on traffic movement, Shropshire Council said.

It involves preparing the area for construction (including utility diversions).

The rest of the project is set to be carried out in phases.

The changes by Shropshire Council also include improvements to walking and cycling routes in the town centre.

The work – being carried out by local company McPhillips Ltd on behalf of Shropshire Council has been externally funded, and is set to be completed by summer 2025.

The project will see changes to the the gyratory next to Shrewsbury railway station, connecting Castle Gates (A5191), Chester Street (A528), Smithfield Road (A458) and Cross Street (A528), along with areas to the north and south.

Phase one of the work begins on Monday, June 24 and will include work on Castle Foregate and Castle Gates, and with the closure of the left-hand lane on Castle Gates. From July 8 the bus stop outside the station will be moved to outside the Britannia Inn.

The second phase of work will then begin at the start of September 2024, and will see the right-hand lane closed on Castle Gates.

Phases three to eight will be carried out in early 2025.

During the work people are being warned to expect delays in the area and drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes, or alternative forms of travel, where possible.

Two temporary compounds (welfare and storage areas) will be in place for the duration of the work. One will be based in the bus layover area in Raven Meadows, opposite Shrewsbury Bus Station, and one will be based in Frankwell Main car park.

Working hours will be 7am to 6pm, with some night-time operations later in the programme of work.

Matt Johnson, executive manager of strategic projects at Shropshire Council, said: “This project will see improvements around the station gyratory area which will greatly enhance the area, improve accessibility, and ease movement for people travelling through the area – whatever their mode of travel.

“It will include enhancements to public space, vegetation planting, wider pavements and a new north-south active travel corridor, along with the resurfacing of roads and footpaths, and improvements to lighting and traffic signals. The changes aim to create a safer, more pleasant place for residents and visitors to enjoy and spend more time.

“There is likely to be disruption to road users while this work is carried out and we thank people for their patience and understanding while work is carried out.

“The town centre will very much be open for business during the work and we encourage people to continue visiting the town, but to consider using alternative routes if they can, or to use alternative modes of travel – including walking, cycling, public transport and park and ride.”

A public consultation into the proposals ran from February 6 to March 5 and attracted over 450 responses – with 170 people visiting a drop-in event at St Mary’s Church. Feedback led to a number of amendments being made to the original proposals.

The work will include:

Wider pavements, new signalised crossings and benches. The reduction of traffic and addition a of a footpath along the southern edge of Cross Street will make this a better, safer route for pedestrians.

Two new cycle routes to the north and south of the scheme via new active travel corridors along Castle Foregate (north of the Station) and Castle Street (south of the station towards the town centre).

A new 20mph speed limit throughout the Station Gyratory area to reduce vehicle speeds and further improve safety for walking and cycling movement.

Greener streets and spaces that promote and preserve local biodiversity.

Improving key junctions and access routes into and out of the Station Gyratory area.