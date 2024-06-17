Driver taken to hospital after 'suspected medical incident' and car crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the B5476 near Tilstock shortly after 1.30pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a two-car crash that left one in a hedge.

Four fire crews were sent to the scene, while West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed that one ambulance also attended.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a hedge on the B5476 at 1.32pm yesterday, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients. A man, who was the driver, was assessed for a suspected medical incident before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. A woman, who was the passenger, was assessed and discharged at the scene."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Ellesmere, Wellington and Wem attended and helped free two people from the vehicles.

West Mercia Police closed the road for several hours, and confirmed no arrests were made.