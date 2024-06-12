Man arrested in Whitchurch on suspicion of rape is also among four suspects in vehicle theft

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of rape at an address in Whitchurch on Tuesday, in connection with an ongoing investigation by West Mercia Police.

While arresting him, officers identified a vehicle outside the property as likely to have been stolen.

Three other men, aged 22, 38 and 39, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and the 34-year-old man was rearrested on suspicion of the same offence.

All four men have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Sergeant Mark Gallacher of Shropshire's Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team said: "We know there have been ongoing concerns around vehicle thefts across the county and the surrounding areas.

"I hope that these arrests offer some reassurance to local residents and sends a strong message to those suspected of being involved in crime we will seek to apprehend them."